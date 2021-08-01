MONROE, Patricia

Patricia Monroe passed away peacefully July 17, 2021.

She was a loving and compassionate women with a beautiful smile that touched many hearts everywhere she was.

She was born December 21, 1934 in Osawatomie, KS, daughter of Lou and Nettie McKinney.

She worked at Ellwood School for many years and loved every minute of it. The children and the staff were part of her extended family.

She is preceded in death by her husband James Monroe and 2 sons Mike and Jack Monroe.

She is survived by her 2 children Patty Pottenger and Don Monroe, grandson Seth Pottenger, 2 sisters Deloras White and Sharon Stewart, 2 brothers Montie and Rolla McKinney and many nieces, nephews and extended family members that called her Mom and Grandma.

Special Thank you to Freda and Nettie Tryon, Central Coast Hospice, Dr. Jeffrey Bourne MD, extended family members for all their support and caring with her end of life care.

Rosary at Welch-Ryce-Haider, Goleta, Friday, August 6, 2021

Her service will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 10 am, St. Raphael’s Church in Goleta.