Monte Schulz to speak and sign book, ‘Metropolis’

SANTA BARBARA — Chaucer’s Books will host a book talk and signing for Santa Barbara author Monte Schulz, whose new book, “Metropolis,” is a dystopian narrative of love in a time of war and moral disintegration.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the store, 3321 State St., Santa Barbara.

In “Metropolis,” Regency College senior Julian Brehm’s uneventful student life is derailed when he falls for Nina Rinaldi, a beautiful young revolutionary engaged in political activism against the authoritarian regime that rules the country and wages a deceitful, distracting war.

Mr. Schulz, who is the director of the Santa Barbara Writers Conference, received his master’s degree in American Studies at UCSB, published his first novel, “Down by the River,” in 1990, and spent the next 12 years writing a novel about the Jazz Age. His father is “Peanuts” cartoonist Charles M. Schulz (1922-2000).

— Marilyn McMahon