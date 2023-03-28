Montecito actors topic of book talk at Chaucers

COURTESY PHOTOS

Steven Gilbar is the author of “Little Book of Montecito Actors.”

Steven Gilbar, author of “Little Book of Montecito Actors,” will discuss his book at 6 p.m. April 11 at Chaucer’s Books, 3321 State St. in Loreto Plaza.

The hardcover illustrated book has capsule biographies of almost 100 actors ranging from some forgotten silent film stars to Hollywood Golden Age personalities such as Robert Mitchum, Kirk Douglas and Jane Russell to current movie and television performers, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Steve Martin.

Mr. Gilbar has lived most of his life in Santa Barbara. In 1981, he decided to channel his love of reading into a book, “The Book Book.” He published several more “book books” before turning to local literary history with “Literary Santa Barbara” co-written with Dean Stewart, and “Published and Perished: Santa Writers Remembered” (2021).

He founded Speaking of Stories, Santa Barbara’s “page-to-stage” theater, and served on the board of directors of the Friends of the Santa Barbara Central Library for whom he edited “Library Book” in celebration of the library’s 50th anniversary.

In 2022, Mr. Gilbar honored all the authors who have lived in Montecito with “The Little Book of Montecito Writers.” The intention of the new book is to recognize all the talented actors who have had a connection to Montecito.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com