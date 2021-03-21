Montecito Bank & Trust gives grants to nonprofits

SANTA BARBARA — Last week, Montecito Bank & Trust provided All Anniversary Grants to local nonprofits.

The event, held via Zoom, was the bank’s 29th annual event. It was created in 1993 by the bank’s late founder, Michael Towbes, to celebrate the bank’s anniversary by giving back. Mr. Towbes wanted bank associates to have a say in the direction of the bank’s corporate giving, as well as celebrate the volunteer service offered to the local community.

“There is no better way to start our anniversary celebration than by recognizing our associates — the heart of our bank,” Janet Garfuis, bank chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “Even in the midst of a global pandemic, they found ways to volunteer more than 5,000 hours in 2020 serving on boards, teaching financial literacy and helping nonprofit organizations that have provided critical support to the basic needs of our community during this time. I am so proud!”

The grant recipients were hand-picked by bank associates. Nonprofit recipients received a check for $2,000 and a short promotional video showcasing their extraordinary work.

For the second year, the Jerry Parent Anniversary Grants Legacy Award was presented to the Family Services Agency.

Other recipients included: Boys & Girls Club of Camarillo; Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County; Foodbank of Santa Barbara; Hillside House; Rich at Heart; Salvation Army/Santa Barbara Corps; Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society/Dog Adoption Welfare Group (DAWG); Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program; Solid Foundations; and The Grace Fisher Foundation.

To view the promotion videos, visit www.montecito.bank/anniversarygrants.

— Mitchell White