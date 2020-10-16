Montecito Bank & Trust’s Mesa branch officially open

SANTA BARBARA — Montecito Bank & Trust’s new Mesa branch is now open for business.

While guests can start using the branch immediately, the traditional grand opening event that would have greeted its opening is on hold to adhere to social distancing rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The branch’s five-person team will be led by Mesa resident and community banker Jennifer Oakley, who was highly praised by the bank’s COO and President George Leis.

“I am so thankful to Jennifer, her staff and all our MB&T team who were involved in getting this branch open and look forward to partnering and making a meaningful impact on this wonderful community,” Mr. Leis said in a news release.

To capture the spirit of its location, the new branch at 2034 Cliff Drive is Mesa-inspired, complete with a 162 square-foot TV wall emblazoned with local imagery as well as a nine-foot surfboard by local surfboard builder Reynolds “Renny” Yater, showcasing the photography of local artist Bobbi Bennett.

When the pandemic subsides and the community is able to resume in-person gatherings, the 2,600-square foot branch’s community room will be available for community and nonprofit use.

— Josh Grega