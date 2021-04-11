Montecito Club reopens

MONTECITO — Montecito Club, a Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course and social club, will reopen its doors Tuesday with an exclusive membership opportunity for new members.

Ty Warner, owner of the club, spent $119.5 million to amplify its outdoor programming and enhance its property features. Highlights include new grass on the course, new tennis courts and a bocce ball court, new pool complex. In addition, the club features an outdoor sports complex featuring two pickleball courts, basketball, beach volleyball, soccer ﬁeld, badminton, a 15-foot-high sledding hill and batting cage equipped with state-of-the-art slow and fast pitching machines, officials said.

Indoor features include a Kid’s club, movie theater, bowling alley and 6,500 square foot fitness center.

Club membership includes various exclusive benefits across Mr. Warner’s portfolio. Currently available are: the Ambassador Membership, offering full club privileges excluding golf; the Signature Membership, offering full club privileges at each individual club; and the distinguished Connoisseur Memberships, which includes full club privileges at Montecito Club and Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club.

For more information contact: Kelly Campbell at (805) 455-2587 kcampbell@tymail.com or Johanna Dearinger at (805) 276-7669 jdearinger@tymail.com.

— Mitchell White