Montecito customers of Southern California Edison faced an electricity outage overnight from Monday into Tuesday.

The outages were part of equipment upgrades for Southern California Edison in the area, and affected more than 500 people in north Montecito. The outage began at 11:30 p.m. on Monday and likely continued until 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The outage was mostly restricted north of East Valley Road and along Hot Springs and San Ysidro roads.

– Liam Hibbert