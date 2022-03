COURTESY PHOTO

Paramedics from across the county took part in the annual EMS Update on Friday.

On Friday, Montecito Fire hosted the annual EMS Update in association with SBC Public Health EMS Agency.

This training session brings together paramedics from across the county to practice their advanced life saving skills. They also reviewed the latest updates to medical policies and procedures. This year’s training focused on cardiac arrest management in adults and pediatric patients airway management, medication administration and needle thoracostomy.

– Katherine Zehnder