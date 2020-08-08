Montecito firefighters donate defibrillators to Girls Inc.

COURTESY PHOTO

Local firefighters Shawn Whilt, left, and Aaron Briner stand next to one of the newly donated AED machines at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

The Montecito Firefighters Charitable Foundation recently donated two defibrillators and response kits to Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

The foundation’s donated equipment includes two Defibtech Lifeline Automated External Defibrillator machines, two alarmed wall-mounted boxes to house the equipment, two sets of pediatric defibrillation pads, two Curaplex Red Response kits and two Curaplex Stop the Bleed basic kits.

The two new portable AED machines are life-saving devices designed to treat people with sudden cardiac arrest and will be housed at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s Foothill Road campus.

“With so many lives entrusted on our campus daily, we are dedicated to ensuring all the necessary tools and equipment are available, if ever needed,” Jamie Collins, executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Montecito Firefighters Charitable Foundation for outfitting our campus with these two machines and additional equipment that can be utilized as a lifesaving resource for our community.”

According to the FDA, the combination of CPR and early defibrillation is effective in saving lives when used in the first few minutes following collapse from sudden cardiac arrest.

The Montecito Firefighters Charitable Foundation works to help children, firefighters and their families, and burn victims and their families. For more information, go to montecitofirefighters.com.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is a nonprofit focused on the development of the whole girl and delivers life-changing programs and experiences designed to equip girls to overcome serious barriers and grow up healthy, educated and independent. It serves more than 1,100 youth and between ages of 4 and 18 annually.

To learn more about Girls Inc. or volunteer, go to www.girlsinc-carp.org.

email: bmackley@newspress.com