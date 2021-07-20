Montecito listing named HGTV finalist

COURTESY PHOTO

This Montecito site has been named a finalist in the outdoor escape category of the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2021.

MONTECITO — A Montecito listing has been named a finalist in HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2021.

The listing is at 1395 Oak Creek Canyon in Montecito. It is represented by Riskin Partners Estate Group of Village Properties.

The Ultimate House Hunt is month-long promotion at hgtv.com and showcases homes in the categories of amazing kitchens, beachfront homes, countryside retreats, curb appeal, downtown dwellings, homes with a history, outdoor escapes and waterside homes. The Village Properties listing in the outdoor escapes category.

Consumers can tour the 66 homes picked as finalists at hgtv.com before casting a vote for their favorite properties. To view the homes, go to hgtv. com/househunt.

The annual, online HGTV event runs through Aug. 4.

The home features sweeping ocean views “and captures the authentic spirit of an Italian villa,” according to a news release.

“Villa Bella Vista is reminiscent of Italy’s most lavish villas with jaw-dropping ocean views in the coveted coastal enclave of Montecito. We are excited to share the estate with millions of HGTV fans in the Ultimate House Hunt contest,” said Sarah Hanacek, partner of Riskin Partners Estate Group of Village Properties.

— Dave Mason