Montecito Mart’s Read ‘n Post to close Saturday

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

Read ‘n Post will close Saturday after 35 years in business. They are celebrating their final days with a “Spring Sale of Goodbye and Gratitude.”

Montecito’s Read ’n Post will shut its doors after 35 years in business this coming Saturday.

The long-standing business, which specialized in greeting cards, office supplies and the sale of newspapers and magazines, will celebrate its last day in business with a “final fling” on Saturday. Customers can enjoy light refreshments while browsing items included in the shop’s “Spring Sale of Goodbye and Gratitude” from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

“We’re hoping that it’s going to be a fun day where our customers can come and say goodbye and just have a nice day together,” Jan Hendrickson, principal owner of the shop told the News-Press by phone.

The compounding effects of the Thomas Fire in 2017, the deadly Montecito mudslide in 2018 and now the COVID-19 crisis caused a long period of financial struggle for the business and ultimately led to the shop’s closure, Ms. Hendrickson said in a letter released to customers.

Once Read ‘n Post clears out the shop, the storefront will be renovated for a new store, the Montecito Mercantile, to open for business.

Despite the closure of Read ‘n Post, the U.S. Post Office that has operated out of the shop for many years will continue to service customers in its current location. Even when the store is being renovated, customers can access the post office through a door that opens to the Montecito Mart courtyard weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Read n’ Post co-owner John Devereaux oversaw the Post Office side of the shop for more than two decades and said he will miss interacting with regular customers and community members.

“It’s just so interesting to deal with all the people and it’s kind of like a little small town post office,” Mr. Devereaux told the News-Press. “If there’s not a line, people will chat a bit and you learn about people’s lives and over time you’re learning about their children and their grandchildren too.”

“Overall, it was a great experience and we’ll miss the people,” he later added.

