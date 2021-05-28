Montecito Mercantile to hold trunk show

Montecito Mercantile will be holding a one-day courtyard trunk show preview event for an emerging brand that will be carried in-store soon.

“Maxwell and Geraldine” was founded by identical twin sisters living on opposite coasts, who talk every day and “love a good dress.”

The line features “effortless” smocked dresses, and the trunk show will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Montecito Country Mart on Coast Village Road.

Montecito Mercantile will open its doors at the Mart Summer 2021.

— Grayce McCormick