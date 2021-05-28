Home Local Montecito Mercantile to hold trunk show
Local

Montecito Mercantile to hold trunk show

by Grayce McCormick 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Montecito Mercantile will be holding a one-day courtyard trunk show preview event for an emerging brand that will be carried in-store soon. 

“Maxwell and Geraldine” was founded by identical twin sisters living on opposite coasts, who talk every day and “love a good dress.”
The line features “effortless” smocked dresses, and the trunk show will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Montecito Country Mart on Coast Village Road. 

Montecito Mercantile will open its doors at the Mart Summer 2021. 

— Grayce McCormick

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

News-Press Staff Writer

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More