Montecito Motor Classic cruises back to polo club

COURTESY PHOTO

The Montecito Motor Classic will return for 2021 to the Santa Barbara Polo Club. Shown here unveiling the poster from left are Maria McCall (director of MClub), George Leis (COO of Montecito Bank and Trust — the official bank of the car show), Dolores Johnson (founder and executive director of the Montecito Motor Classic) and Monte Wilson (founder of Santa Barbara Cars and Coffee).

Rev your engines.

The Montecito Motor Classic is riding back this October to the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in Carpinteria.

The event is free and open to the public, and for the ninth year, being presented by the Armand Hammer Foundation.

It will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 10.

The Montecito Motor Classic specializes in one-of-a-kind, high-end luxury and exotic vehicles, set in the comfortable informality and fun of a car show. In addition, the Montecito Motor Classic uses Quail Judging, in which the entrants themselves select both the best in their class and best in show. Car owners can enter online up until July 15.

This year’s theme, “The Concept Car,” will focus on the advances of auto technology for more than 80 years.

Side attractions this year include a Kids Zone, vendor chalets featuring local boutiques and businesses, a hat competition for those styling alongside the sedans and the Polo Club’s new Fieldside Grill, which offers a full menu and bar.

Montecito Bank & Trust is also a major sponsor.

George Leis, bank president and COO, said in a news release, “Montecito Bank & Trust is proud to be the official bank partner of the Montecito Motor Classic.”

Additional sponsors include Silverhorn Jewelers, Solvang Alisal Vacation Cottages, The Condor Express, The Storage Place, Carp Events, National Parts Depot, Magnuson Superchargers and Barris Kustom Cars.

The Montecito Motor Classic was founded 10 years ago by Dolores Morelli Johnson, a Santa Barbara native with a background in aviation.

The annual car show has benefited multiple community organizations. The event has contributed more than $500,000 to Special Olympics, DRAGG, Santa Barbara Police Activities League and 911 At Ease International since its inception. For more information, visit www.montecitomotorclassic.com.

