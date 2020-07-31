Montecito Motor Classic postponed to 2021

MONTECITO — The ninth annual Montecito Motor Classic has been postponed to September 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event, held annually since 2012, has been rescheduled in the interest of public health and safety. The car show was held at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club in 2019 and organizers hope to return there next year, according to a news release.

“We’ll miss the families, the friends and the cars in 2020,” Dolores Morelli Johnson, founder of the Montecito Motor Classic, said in a statement. “But we will come back stronger in 2021 with more to enjoy and, most importantly, we’ll help our local charities get back on their feet.”

In lieu of attending the event, organizers request the public consider donating to the three charities that receive support from the annual event: the Santa Barbara Police Activities League; the Santa Barbara Police Foundation; and Drag Racing Against Gangs and Graffiti.

“The Montecito Motor Classic is an event put on for and by the community,” Michael Hammer, co-chair and title sponsor for the event, said in a statement. “It’s a free event for attendees, and each year we raise thousands through our sponsors which we put right back into the community, helping local first responders. They need us now more than ever and we will help them through these tough times just as they have helped so many of us.”

Official details on next year’s event will be released in the summer of 2021.