Montecito Motor Classic returns this month

A first-generation 1950s Ford Thunderbird will be among the 173 classic cars showcased at the Montecito Motor Classic, which will take place Oct. 10.

The Montecito Motor Classic will return to the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Oct. 10 for its ninth annual vintage car show.

This year’s show will feature a record 173 luxury, vintage and foreign vehicles from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m at the polo grounds. Members of the public are invited to browse the wide array of classic cars and enjoy a number of side attractions.

One such side attraction is the Kids Zone, which will feature the Munster’s Truck from the popular 1960’s TV show “The Munsters.” Children can also participate in toy car races in the Kids Zone and get their pictures taken inside a Sprint car.

Dana (left) and Andrea Newquist stand next to their 1932 Buick Model 90 during the Montecito Motor Classic kickoff event on Thursday.

The event will also feature its traditional Avenue of Chalets, which for the first time, will be split into groups based on what each vendor offers. One area will showcase artists, another will showcase boutiques and a third area will showcase a Museum Pavilion for the first time in the show’s history.

Two Oxnard-based museums, the Mullin Automotive Museum and the Murphy Auto Museum, will set up exhibits with unique, vintage cars inside its chalet. Attendees will have the opportunity to vote on which museum car on display is their favorite.

The honoree for this year’s show, Mark Stehrenberger, will also have his own booth in the Avenue of Chalets, where he will showcase his concept car drawings and models. Mr. Stehrenberger is an internationally-acclaimed automotive designer who has consulted with Rolls Royce, Ford, Toyota, BMW, Renault, Subaru, Saab and Jeep.

At his booth, Mr. Stehrenberger will showcase a ⅕ scale model of an MSD Bugatti T-50 Coupe Concept, which he helped design in the 1980s, as well as a variety of his concept designs and drawings.

Mark Stehrenberger is the honoree for this year’s Montecito Motor Classic. He will be showcasing his Concept Car designs in the Avenue of Chalets during this year’s event.

Mr. Stehrenberger told the News-Press on Thursday that being this year’s honoree feels “like a million dollars,” especially because this year’s theme centers on his specialty — “The Concept Car.” Concept cars allow designers to let their imagination take control because they are often just “one-offs” and not something that can be bought at a traditional dealer, Mr. Stehrenberger said.

“I’ve produced small and 1 to 1 scale (concept cars), and I like it because we really can go wild,” Mr. Stehrenberger said. He said he’s also worked on a number of cars that went to production but enjoys using his background in fashion design to create unique concept car designs.

A portion of the proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the Santa Barbara Police Activities League, a community-based organization that builds connections between cops and kids through educational, athletic and leadership programs. At a kickoff event on Thursday, Judith Lugo, the program director for SBPAL, expressed gratitude to the Montecito Motor Classic and the event’s leading sponsor, Montecito Bank & Trust, for its ongoing support.

Dana (right) and Andrea Newquist made a grand entrance in their 1932 Buick Model 90 during the Montecito Motor Classic kickoff event on Thursday.

“As a nonprofit in Santa Barbara, it is extremely difficult to be able to have an organization that is free to our teens,” Ms. Lugo said. She added that proceeds from events like the Motor Classic help to keep their program alive and free of charge for local kids.

“We’re happy to be a part of this, we’re happy that you’re helping us with our mission of bridging the gap between cops, kids and community,” she said. “Thank you so much for supporting our mission and allowing us to do this at no cost for our youth.”

For additional details on this year’s Montecito Motor Classic, visit montecitomotorclassic.com. Attendees to this year’s show are invited to participate in a hat competition sponsored by Silverhorn Jewelry.

