Montecito Natural Foods to close

The second oldest Coast Village Road tenant set to leave after 60 years

Montecito Natural Foods is set to close after receiving a 90-day vacate notice.

Montecito Natural Foods has been in place for the last 60 years, which does not happen without building an intimate relationship with the Santa Barbara community.

This is due, in part, to the workers’ passion for their store.

Matt Moseby, who has been in the nutrition supplement field since 1980, explained how every Montecito Natural Foods employee is invested in ensuring that each customer walks away with the best option for them.

This commitment to the customer led Montecito Natural Foods to stay open during the 2018 Montecito mudslides and during the pandemic.

And Montecito Natural Foods is the oldest tenant at the Montecito Country Mart shopping center and is the second oldest tenant on Coast Village Road, Mr. Moseby said.

Montecito Natural Foods has served community members for 60 years.

The store’s pride and commitment to the community has not been unappreciated. Store owner Slim Gomez said that many customers have said they would like to protest the store’s closure.

However, Ms. Gomez said that the store would most likely close before the vacate notice is due. And although specifics are unclear, there is already another tennant lined up to take Montecito Natural Foods’ place.

Simply put, Mr. Moseby describes the reason for the store closing as this: “(Mr. Rosenfield) has a certain vision, and he wants that vision. We do not fit that vision.”

Ms. Gomez has been the store owner for over the last 30 years. Having only been in a health foods store once, Ms. Gomez saw an ad asking if someone wanted to live in Santa Barbara and listing the store for sale. The previous owners offered to stay and help her learn the ropes, which Ms. Gomez gladly accepted.

Although Ms. Gomez learned and studied about owning a health foods store on her own time, she said that a key to the store’s success was surrounding herself with experienced people. Collectively, the workers in the store have close to 150 years of knowledge, regarding nutrition supplements.

Montecito Natural Foods will not be relocating, and Ms. Gomez said she will most likely retire.

And Ms. Gomez said she would like to “thank all of our loyal clientele. These deep relationships are what we’ll all miss, more than anything else.”

