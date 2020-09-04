Montecito’s Casa del Herrero to reopen Wednesday

COURTESY PHOTO

QR codes dot the landscape to inform visitors on their self-guided tour. Guests scan the sign with a smartphone or tablet to learn about each garden.

MONTECITO — Closed since mid-March, Casa del Herrero, or “House of the Blacksmith,” will reopen its gardens to guests on Wednesday.

Interior spaces will remain closed.

Outside, groups of six and under will stroll at their own pace, led by QR codes instead of guides.

“The Casa’s original owner, George Fox Steedman, worked very closely with renowned landscape architects on the garden designs,” Executive Director Jessica Tade said in a news release. “Today, the Casa maintains National Historic Landmark status in part due to these unique spaces.”

The Moorish and country-place-era gardens complement the 11-acre estate’s Spanish-Revival architecture at 1387 East Valley Road.

Ralph Stevens, Lockwood de Forest and Francis T. Underhill designed the room-like landscapes.

The revised tour encompasses the blue-and-white, Arizona and herb gardens as well as the main alleé and Casa orchard. Arrows direct the flow of guests, so social distancing guidelines are followed. While the tour is self-guided, visitors can’t go backward.

Masks must be worn throughout the tour, and hand-sanitizer stations are located along the path.

Admission is $25 and is limited to adults and children ages 10 and above. Tours can be booked by calling 805-565-5653.

For more information, go to www.casadelherrero.com.

