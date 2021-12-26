MONTENEGRO, Sonia

Sonia Montenegro passed away peacefully on December 11, 2021 at Arbor Rose family home in Spokane, WA.

She was born in San Felipe, Chile in 1937 to Lily Robertson and Ramon Montenegro. She married her childhood friend Levi Heredia in 1961, and worked in the family owned bakeries and flour mills in Concepcion, and San Jose de Maipo.

She eventually moved to the US in 1981 with her two children to be closer to her mother and two of her younger sisters who emigrated to New York and California. Sonia settled in Santa Barbara in 1984 and then moved to Spokane in 2018, where she spent her final years being cared for by many wonderful assisted living specialists. She is survived by her daughter Pilar Heredia-Middleton and son Francisco J Heredia and four grandchildren. She loved her family, and her favorite moments were spent listening to 1960s music, eating ice cream, and walking on the beach.