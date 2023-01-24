Monterey Park shooting leaves 11 people dead

The death toll increased to 11 Monday in the aftermath of the mass shooting during a Lunar New Year celebration last weekend in Monterey Park.

The 11th victim, whose name wasn’t released, died at LAC+USC Medical Center.

Three of the victims were identified as My Nhan, 65; Lilan Lie, 63; and Alvaro Valentino, 68, the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner said Monday.

Another nine people were injured in what was the nation’s fifth mass killing this month.

The shooting Saturday night at Star Ballroom Dance Studio was the deadliest attack since the May 24 shooting that left 21 people dead at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The suspect, Huu Can Tran, 72, of Hemet, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna. Mr. Tran was inside a white van as a SWAT team closed in on him, Sheriff Luna said.

About a half-hour after the Monterey Park shooting, Mr. Tran walked into the Lai Lai Ballroom in nearby Alhambra, but Brandon Tsay, 26, of San Marino seized Mr. Tran’s weapon before he could start shooting. At that point, Mr. Tran reportedly ran away.

Sheriff Luna said Mr. Tsay and another brave community member were involved in taking the weapon from Mr. Tran.

On Monday, police were still looking for a motive in the shooting. Monterey Park Mayor Henry Lo told NBC News that his understanding was that Mr. Tran was targeting the suspect’s ex-wife.

Sheriff Luna said the suspect killed his victims with a magazine-fed semi automatic assault pistol with an extended high-capacity magazine attached.

Mr. Tran shot himself with a second weapon, a handgun.

After the mass shooting, President Joe Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until Thursday’s sunset.

Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Monterey Park on Sunday, praised the community for its strength and called for “real gun reform at a national level.” The assault pistol and high capacity magazine reportedly used by Mr. Tran are illegal in California but can be purchased legally in various other states.

