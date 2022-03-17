MONTGOMERY, Robert A.

After a two-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis, Robert “Bob” A. Montgomery passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family in Goleta on March 13, 2022. Robert was born October 12, 1940 in Monroe City, Missouri. He attended University of Missouri earning his BS in Electrical Engineering and furthered his education at University of Santa Barbara, earning his MS in Electrical Engineering. He put his brilliance to work starting in 1963 on NASA’s Apollo Program. Here, he designed the guidance system used on all of NASA’s Apollo Command Modules. This work earned him the coveted NASA Astronaut award called, The Silver Snoopy. NASA astronauts Alan Bean and Dick Gordon presented this award to Bob in 1970 for his outstanding performance, and for contributing to flight safety and mission success. He worked his way up through management where he became the Program Manager for Air Force’s C-17 Program and was also inducted into the U.S. Space Workers Hall of Honor. It was very clear his career in engineering would be a huge success when companies were offering him jobs at 17 years of age, before even starting his college education.

Bob married Mildred “Millie” Bertuzzi in 2006 and shared a wonderful life together, dancing the twist and travelling around the world, creating everlasting memories, and “once-in-a-lifetime” adventures, including visiting all 21 missions in California and several exciting cruises. They were sure to celebrate their traditions such as staying up late to bring in the New Year, enjoying the theatre, and taking advantage of their season passes to the Santa Barbara Forester’s Baseball games. Bob will be remembered for the joy he elated every time family would come over to their home in Goleta to partake in the many BBQs and other tasty dishes that the entire family created together. Bob was the past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Council #5300 at St. Raphael’s Catholic church where he dedicated a tremendous part of his life supporting others in need. He assisted at the Church Picnics, BBQs, Bingo nights, Friday Fish Fries and organized a multitude of other events. His favorite pastimes were playing softball, golfing, going fishing, annual super bowl parties, spending time at the beach with the children and grandchildren and having his happy hour at the Beachside with his friends and family.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Millie and children Michael Montgomery, Mary (Darren) Entrican, Thomas (Cheryl) Montgomery, and Beth (Roosevelt) Charles and their mother, Nora (Earnie) Earnhardt and stepchildren Reno (Kristy) Bertuzzi, Perry Bertuzzi, Teresa Bertuzzi, Vincent Bertuzzi, Bruno Bertuzzi and Gina (Brian) Grites and a combination of 11 grandchildren. Other survivors include his brother Ed Montgomery and his daughters Sondra (Scott) Faubion, Teresa (Brian) Young and Tammy (Steve) Zeiler, all living in Missouri. Bob was preceded in death by his father Arnold E. Montgomery, mother Mary Evelyn Montgomery, and sister Marylou Montgomery.

Recitation of the Rosary will be at Welch-Ryce-Haider Chapel, 450 Ward Dr., Goleta, CA on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 3:00pm. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 10:00am, followed by burial services at Calvary Cemetery in Santa Barbara. Reception will follow at St. Raphael’s Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bob’s name to the Knights of Columbus, Council #5300, St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, or to your favorite charity.