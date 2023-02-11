MOORE, Beth Amanda

On December 28th, Beth Amanda Moore, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all, passed peacefully at her home in Santa Barbara after an extended battle with cancer. She was sixty-five years old. Born to Patricia and George Moore in Akron, Ohio on February 6th, 1957, Beth lived an extraordinary life. Beth was recruited to play basketball at UCLA in 1975. As a defensive-minded point guard, Beth contributed mightily to the Bruins National Championship in 1978. After graduating from college, Beth attended Stanford Law School. Beth picked up running in college, which would become one of her greatest and constant joys.

In 1988, Beth’s life was transformed when she gave birth to her only child, Laura. For the remainder of her life, Beth dedicated herself fully to being the best mother anyone could ask for. The final nine months of Beth’s life were filled with the wonderful joys of being a grandmother to her first grandson. A celebration of Beth’s life and the love her family and friends have for her is planned for Saturday, February 18th, at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Santa Barbara, California at 1300 East Valley Road.