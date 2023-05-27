MOORE, John Leonard

April 21, 1940 – May 1, 2023

“We’re all just walking each other home.” R. Dass

John, a Milwaukee resident, arrived home in Clarksville, Tennessee on Monday, May 1st, bathed in the love of his family and dearest friends. John was born and raised in Santa Barbara, the son of Leonard and Helen Moore. John spent his entire working life as a proud member of the IBEW, as an industrial electrician, an organizer and an assistant business agent, retiring from IBEW Local 231 in Sioux City, Iowa in 2004.

He was a lifelong learner and interested in everything from jade, bonsai, and Chinese culture to golf. Most of all, John loved sharing stories and knowledge with everyone he met, especially young people.

John is survived by his wife and partner of 37 years, Marty Kinnick, his children, Sharon Moore, Cynthia Restivo, Virginia Moore, Brett Kinnick and A.J. Moore, 4 grandchildren and brothers Ralph and Wayne Moore.

A private family gathering will take place at a later date.