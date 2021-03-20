Moore named Cottage Health COO

COURTESY PHOTO

Lisa Moore

SANTA BARBARA – Cottage Health has promoted Lisa Moore to executive vice president and chief operating officer.

In her new role, Ms. Moore will oversee operations at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital (including Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital and Cottage Children’s Medical Center), Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital and Pacific Diagnostic Laboratories.

Ms. Moore had served as vice president for clinical services since 2000. Her accomplishments have included the development and growth of regional programs for Cottage Health. She also has served as the lead executive representing Cottage Health before elected local, state and federal officials.

A graduate of St. Olaf College, Ms. Moore earned her master’s in hospital and health care administration at the University of Minnesota. This was followed by her residency at St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

She joined Cottage Health as the Administrative Fellow in 1991.

In 2020, Ms. Moore was selected as a Fellow for the American Hospital Association Next Generation Leadership Innovation Program. In 2005, she was a Fellow of the California Healthcare Leadership College.

“As our new executive vice president and chief operating officer, Lisa brings experience, intelligence, curiosity and dedication to our collective core values of excellence, integrity and compassion,” said Ron Werft, president and CEO of Cottage Health. “She will provide outstanding operational leadership and continuity of the Cottage culture for many years to come.”

— Dave Mason