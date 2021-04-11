MOORE, Nancy Leone Herron

Nancy Leone Herron Moore, aged 90, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, after spending Easter with her family. She leaves behind two sons Kelley (Winnie) and Mitch (Mary) and many grand and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Dana and husband Gil.

Nan was born in 1930 in Long Beach, California, where she spent her entire childhood growing up near the beach. In high school, she met Gilbert Moore, and they married in 1950. Nan and Gil were married for 68 years before his passing in 2019. They raised three sons – Kelley, Dana, and Mitch – in Buellton, California, where the Nan and Gil lived until 2018, when they moved to Vista Del Monte Retirement Community in Santa Barbara. Two years after the passing of her beloved husband, Nan moved from the city of Santa Barbara, where her son Mitch and family live, to Merrill Grove in the City of Goodyear Arizona, where her son Kelley Moore lives with his family.

Nan was not only an active member of the slowly growing town of Buellton, but also a cornerstone of the faith community she helped to build in the Santa Ynez Valley. She is remembered for being an active member of the church, and attending and hosting Bible studies for 40 years. After decades of love and service to Christ, it is altogether fitting that she was called home to her Savior on Easter Sunday.

A close family memorial to follow this summer.