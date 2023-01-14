MOORE, Seth Adam

Age 36, Santa Barbara, CA

Seth Adam Moore, 36, passed away in his sleep on December 17th, 2022, at his home in Santa Barbara, California. Seth was born on June 18th, 1986 in Nassau, Texas to parents, David Wayne Moore and Angela Sullivan Moore. Seth grew up in Jacksonville, Florida, graduating from Terry Parker High School, where he played clarinet in band. Seth continued his education at Celebration Church, Florida State College, and later at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham, Oregon. One of Seth’s much-loved activities was running. Seth completed the Inaugural 2008 26.2k with Donna and 2009 26.2k 2nd with Donna National Marathon to Fight Breast Cancer. Seth also served in missionary work deploying to Peru with Celebration Church members. Seth loved the ocean, hiking, camping and traveling. Seth was always present with his family, always willing to lend a helping hand. Seth settled and worked in Santa Barbara, CA. He loved Santa Barbara and his friends there.

Seth was preceded in death by his Grandmothers, Roseanne Sullivan and Corrinne Joyce Taylor, Aunts, Cora Lynn Babineaux, Suzanne Sullivan, and Grandfather, Orie Gaylon Moore.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, David, and Angela Moore, his siblings, Jeremy Moore, Wesley Moore, Cora Lynn Luttrell and Kenny, of Jacksonville, FL, his Grandfather, Sidney Vern Sullivan of Baytown, TX, his Step-Grandmother, Bonnie Moore, and Uncle, Robert Moore and Holly, cousins of Bronson, TX, good friend, Jim Lemon, of Santa Barbara, CA.

Private services were held December 28th, 2022, for family and friends at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels, 15 E. Sola St., Santa Barbara, CA.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. To leave an online memory or condolence, please visit www.wrhsb.com. Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.