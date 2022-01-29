Home SportsSBCC Sports Moorpark beats SBCC in women’s basketball
by Michael Jorgenson
The Santa Barbara City College women’s basketball team had won four of its last five before traveling to Moorpark on Wednesday, but the Vaqueros would be held to their second-lowest total of the season as they fell to the Raiders by a final score of 56-34.

Santa Barbara (9-11, 4-2) was outshot 44.9 to 25 percent from the field and was held without a three-pointer. Forward Asia Kirven was a big bright spot, scoring 23 of SBCC’s 34 points on 11-of-21 (52.3%) from the field to go along with a team-high eight rebounds.

Guard Katrina Regalado finished with seven points, seven rebounds and three steals. The Vaqueros outrebounded the Raiders 37-33 and were evenly matched in the turnover department (18).

SBCC trailed 14-9 through one and 29-19 at halftime. The Vaqueros scored just six third quarter points as the Raiders pushed their lead to 43-25 heading into the fourth.

Today, SBCC travels to Ventura to play the last of three straight on the road in a 7 p.m. tipoff.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

email: sports@newspress.com

SBCC/UCSB Sports Writer

