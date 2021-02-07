MORA, Christine

It saddens our hearts that we have lost Christine Mora on Tuesday January 26th 2021, in Upper Lake, CA. Christine Mora was born on December 3rd in Santa Barbara, CA. She leaves behind her husband Bill Mora,Upper Lake, CA. Children Yvonne Sifuentez (Patrick), Mark Corral (Regina), and Leanna Corral (Monse) and her granddaughters Raelene and Leilah Schnereger, Lompoc, CA. Her Father John Sifuentez (Terr) Upper Lake, CA and mother Mary Sifuentez. Siblings Yolanda Sifuentez, Juan Sifuentez Jr and Victoria Ramirez, Lompoc, CA and numerous nieces and nephews.

Christine Mora was known in her community from her work at management connections in Upper Lake, CA and back home at Imerys in Lompoc, CA.

Christine Mora was known as our dancing Queen, she would light up a dance floor with her moves and her contagious Smile. She was known for her warm embrace, always making everyone feel welcomed. She loved to cook, spend time with her grandkids and her dogs. She loved to garden and care for her rose bushes.

Her children will be bringing her back home to Lompoc, CA to be interred next to her grandparents Jose and Marcelina Munoz and brother Daniel David Sifuentez. At this time we ask for you to always keep her in your heart.