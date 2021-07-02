MORALES, Jared Boyd

Our beautiful child, Jared Boyd Morales, Santa Barbara Son passed away on June 19, 2021, at his home. The loss of Jared is unbearable, and our sadness cannot be exemplified.

A memorial service will be held in Santa Barbara with a beach paddle out after the service is held. He will be cremated, and his ashes interred in Arlington National Cemetery and Calvary Catholic Cemetery and sprinkled in the ocean during the post memorial ocean paddle out.

Jared was born in Santa Barbara at Cottage Hospital to Frank Morales and Cynthia Carl (aka Paschall). Jared went to Santa Barbara High School and Santa Barbara City College. At the age of 23, he enlisted in the Army and was trained as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne. After a year of intense combat training, Jared deployed to Afghanistan for 15 months. He is a decorated soldier, awarded the following medals: Two Army Commendations (ARCOM), one with V-Device (Valor), Army Achievement Medal (AAM), Combat Infantry Badge (CIB), Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service, Afghanistan Campaign, Global War on Terrorism Service, NATO ribbon, and various meritorious ribbons. He was also voted “Local Hero” by the Santa Barbara Independent for his lifesaving military service while deployed.

Jared was an avid surfer and hit the water when he was just a little boy of 6 years old; he also loved snowboarding and was on the mountain at a young age and loved skateboarding as well, but his patriotism outshone most other things in his life; he had a strong desire to serve his country which he did fearlessly and skillfully.

Jared is preceded in death by Frank Morales, Sr- grandfather, Sue Ellen Paschall- grandmother, and CDR William Dandridge Paschall (USN)- grandfather.

Jared is survived by hundreds of friends, his mother-Cynthia Carl, father-Frank Morales, Jr, step-father-MAJ Bradley W Carl (USAR), step-mother- Katie Fagan, brother- Gabriel W Morales, sister-in-law- Aurelie Veruni Morales, niece- Jade Galiena Morales, nephew- Milan Francisco William Morales, grandmother- Mary Cheverez Morales, step-grandparents Gary and Anne Carl, aunt- Kathy Morales, and many more family members including aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jared was a 4th generation Santa Barbaran and a friend to everyone; he was always there for those who needed his help. His sense of humor was next level and always made friends, family, and anyone he was around, laugh. He will be missed more than words can express.

In lieu of flowers please send donations in Jared’s name to the Wounded Warrior’s Project. https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=10043