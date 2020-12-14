Morales named Pioneer Valley High School A.D.

COURTESY PHOTO

SANTA MARIA — Pioneer Valley High School announced Friday that Anthony Morales will take over the athletic director duties beginning in the spring semester.

Longtime coach, and current A.D., Jeff Monteiro is retiring in December after a 39-year coaching career, and 34 years as a teacher in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District. Monteiro helped open Pioneer Valley in 2004 when he came over as the Social Science Department Chairman and varsity football coach. He was integral in helping build a successful athletic program at PV while coaching football, wrestling and track.

Morales comes to the SMJUHSD most recently from Paso Robles High School, where he served as the Athletic Director.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to be at PVHS with such an outstanding academic reputation, to be at a school with such a phenomenal sports background,’’ Morales said in a statement.

“We look forward to Anthony guiding the Athletic Department to new heights over the coming years,’’ Panther Assistant Principal Greg Dickinson said in a statement. “He brings a wealth of coaching and mentoring experience with him as an AD and is well respected on both the Central Coast and Central Section CIF community where he has served on various State CIF committees.’’

— Mitchell White