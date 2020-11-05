MORALEZ, Mike Valdez

May 8, 1923 – Jan 20, 2014

Mike passed away peacefully at Sarah House with Family present.

Mike was born in Sudden, CA off the coast of Jalma. Our father Jose was a section foreman for Southern Pacific Railways so, moving the family was frequent.

We relocated to Salinas, Mike attending Salinas H.S. Where he excelled in gymnastics and track and field. As World War II broke out, we moved to Surf (with Camp Cook nearby).

Mike enlisted in the Army at age 18 in 1942. He served in Iceland, Belgium, France and Germany.

He re-upped and graduated from Fort Bragg, N.C. with the 81st Airborne Div. His awards and citations included American Defense Service Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation Ribbon, WWII European Campaign Victory Medal, Rheinland Central European Campaign Ribbon, Good Conduct Medals (2).

Upon his discharge Mike worked in construction and was a commercial fisherman at Avila Beach for 5 years. At retirement Mike moved to L.A with his longtime companion Frances Saucido. When Frances passed in 1998,

Mike remained in L.A.

Due to illness and age we moved him home to Santa Barbara. He became a resident at Garden Court in 2010. He stated “Those were the happiest days of my life”.

Mike was moved to Sarah House where he received total care and kindness in his last days. Mike was preceded in death by parents Jose and Marcelina, Sisters Guadalupe, Sally, Pauline and Brother Frank.

Survived by Brothers Raymond and Fidel. Sisters Ann, Dolores McClure, Lucille Barragan and Aurora Avina. And also very special friend Phyllis Kubilus. 24 nieces and nephews too many to list.

We want to thank all of Mike’s friends at Garden Court for their kind words and prayers, to Dr. Ann White of the V.A who Mike truly respected. Special thanks to John Barragan for his research on Mikes Military History

and Citations.

Per Mikes wishes he will be cremated. Mass will be held Mon, Jan 27 at 10am at Our Lady of Sorrows, Sola St. In lieu of flowers a donation to VNA, Garden Court or your charity of choice.

Mike was a good and faithful servant. He served his God and his Country. No one could ask for more. So long old soldier. Rest in Peace.