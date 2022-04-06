‘Morbius’ is No. 1 at box office

SONY PICTURES/© 2022 CTMG, Inc.

Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) risks his humanity to find a cure in “Morbius.”

“Morbius,” the Marvel movie that stars Jared Leto as a physician who turns himself into a vampire, topped the box office in its opening weekend with a whopping $39 million gross.

That pushed “The Lost City” into the second-place spot on its second weekend, to the tune of a $14.7 million gross.

“The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson as the hero, slipped to the No. 3 spot with $11 million.

“Uncharted,” starring Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland in the chase for treasure, placed fourth with $3.7 million.

“Jujustsu: Kaizen O: The Movie,” an anime adventure, placed fifth with $2 million.

“RRR,” a story about two revolutionaries, placed sixth with $1.61 million.

In seventh place was another film starring Mr. Holland, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” grossing $1.4 million.

The No. 8 spot went to “Dog,” which stars Mr. Tatum as an Army Ranger veteran taking a military dog to their mutual friend’s funeral. It grossed $1.31 million.

“Everything Everywhere All At Once,” starring Michelle Yoeh in a story stretching across a multiverse, placed ninth with $1.08 million.

“X,” a movie about actors who face danger when they try to make an adult film in rural Texas, was in 10th place with $1.03 million.

email: dmason@newspress.com