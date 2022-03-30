More affordable housing, greater protections needed, experts say

More affordable housing options are needed for low- to moderate-income residents and workers as well as greater protections for renters, advocates said during a recent housing forum in Santa Barbara.

The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara hosted its South Coast Housing 2030: Coming Together Now forum on March 16, which included a variety of community experts to discuss the state of affordable housing in the county and the hurdles renters face.

Stanley Tzankov, co-founder of the Santa Barbara Tenants Union and CAUSE (Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy), said landlords have an incentive to remove current tenants in order to re-list their properties at a higher price.

Because of this, and the high-cost market in general, renters are afraid to voice concerns or maintenance requests to landlords because they do not want to lose their current housing, Mr. Tzankov said.

“Tenants are rightfully scared to ruffle the feathers of their landlords,” Mr. Tzankov said. “The gap between the rent that was commonplace even just a few years ago and the rents now are so great, some tenants are just really intimidated by the prospect of moving out, getting displaced, and are having to put up with more and more.”

Mr. Tzankov and Nadia Abushanab, the advocacy and events director for the Santa Barbara County Action Network and a member of the Santa Barbara Tenants Union, said more protections are needed for tenants. They suggested strengthening existing tenant protection laws, supporting rent stabilization and passing legislation banning price gouging.

Additionally, the pair advocated for holding UCSB accountable for housing promised to students and faculty, prioritizing renting to the local workforce and increasing construction of affordable housing.

During the forum, Rob Fredericks, executive director and CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara, and John Polanski, director of housing development for the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara, discussed ongoing and future housing projects while also calling for more advocacy from the community.

“We need to hear from renters. We need to hear from homeowners that are concerned their kids, friends, relatives can’t afford to stay in the area and rent,” said Mr. Polanski. “And we need to hear from business people as well, that they’re concerned because they have trouble attracting and retaining staff because of the lack of housing.”

“We have to provide the housing, but we have to do it right,” Mr. Fredericks said. “We have to have it fit in with the existing neighborhood and have it compatible, and that’s what we’re after as we go forward in our developments.”

Lawmakers in the California Legislature are scrambling this week to pass a bill extending the eviction moratorium for renters which is set to expire at the end of the month. Legislation that recently passed the lower chamber would extend the eviction protections through the end of June.

Those interested in the League of Women Voters' forum can view it at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qWId4YPw528.