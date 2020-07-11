More closures due to COVID-19

Three State Street businesses closing their doors due to recent coronavirus spike

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

Sur La Table, at 821 State St., has announced it will be closing its doors for good due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge throughout the county, three local businesses have had to close their doors — some for good.

The Apple Store, located on 928 State St., is among 11 locations throughout the country that is reclosing its doors to support walk-in customers due to COVID-19 spikes. The State Street location is one of eight stores closing in California.

The Apple Store will be closing its doors on July 13 and there is no date set for a reopening.

According to a letter found in front of the Apple Store, online orders and Genius Support can still be handled in store, however, it is by appointment only and through July 12.

The amount of people at one time will be limited for social distancing reasons and face coverings will be required to enter, though they will also be provided for customers if needed.

Temperature checks will also be required and hand sanitizers will be located throughout.

Appointments can be made at Apple.com or through the Apple Store app on smart phones.

Sur La Table, located at 821 State St., has also announced it is closing its doors and will do so permanently.

The Seattle-based kitchenware company filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, with CEO Jason Goldberger stating in a news release, “This sale process will result in a revitalized Sur La Table, positioned to thrive in a post COVID-19 retail environment. Sur La Table will have a balance sheet and retail footprint optimized to position the Company for a bright future that continues our nearly 50-year tradition of offering high-quality cooking products and experiences to our customers.”

The Santa Barbara location has not announced an official closing date, however, all sales have been finalized as of earlier this week and returns are only guaranteed through August 7 for purchases made by July 7.

Gift cards and kitchenware appliances can still be bought online at surlatable.com.

Finally, Edith Caldwell adobe, located at 8 E. De La Guerra St., will also be closing its doors for good.

According to Edith “Edie” Caldwell, the store will be closing as soon as they can find a sublease to take over the space.

Currently, everything at the location is for sale and Ms. Caldwell said a lot of the items “are at a huge bargain.”

“The good thing is I am 72 years old and things happen. Things happen and you just deal with them, so I am just dealing with the reality of what’s going on and the reality is things are pretty pervasive across the board,” Ms. Caldwell told the News-Press over the phone.

“If Macy’s and Brooks Brothers can’t stay open, who can?”

email: jmercado@newspress.com