More COVID-19 cases at jail

SANTA BARBARA — More inmates at the county’s Main Jail tested positive for COVID-19 as a result of the outbreak earlier this month.

Since its last news release Friday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s office identified an additional 35 COVID positive inmates. Five inmates have recovered since Friday.

This brings the total number of COVID positive inmates in this outbreak to 59 with 54 active cases.

All COVID-positive inmates are continuously monitored by custody staff and Wellpath partners, according to a news release. None of the COVID positive inmates in this outbreak have required hospitalization, and 50 of them are asymptomatic.

— Forrest McFarland