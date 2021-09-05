More discussion needed about vaccines

At one time, the title of “doctor” held a universal aura, so to speak, of unchallenged respect and authority.

Those days are behind us.

A good portion of people challenge our medical establishment and rightfully so.

There is so much money involved in the medical and pharmaceutical industry that one must do his or her own due diligence to ascertain what is truth and what is not.

I am addressing Steve Daniels, M.D.’s letter to the editor (News-Press, Aug. 22) rebuking Andy Caldwell’s “rants” about COVID-19 treatments. I have never met nor heard of Dr. Daniels, and he could be a medical genius or not. But I do have to question his actual knowledge of which he speaks.

The fact that he uses PolitiFact to ascertain the truth or not-the-truth is disturbing to say the least.

He lumps in “climate change” deniers (who would dare argue against “AOC”?) with people who are concerned with government forced vaccinations.

I find Mr. Caldwell’s concerns refreshingly unbiased and very convincing. There is still much to learn about the long-term ramifications of these vaccines and more, not less, discussion is needed.

I heard from a friend that two of her acquaintances who had the COVID shots came down with COVID. The wife has died, and the husband is being released from the ICU. These are not isolated cases.

I fully believe that people who want to get the shots should get them, but I certainly do not agree with the media and government trying to force, either by legal mandate, or use of tired labeling , i.e. right wing extremists and conspiracy theorists, to those of us who do not want them at this time.

So, to Dr. Daniel, who thinks Andy Caldwell’s opinions on this subject are pernicious, I find censorship and fact checkers to be pernicious.

Monica Bond

Santa Barbara