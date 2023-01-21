More Egg McMuffins sold on this year’s Herb Peterson Day

DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

David Peterson, who owns the McDonald’s restaurants in Goleta, holds his father Herb Peterson’s invention: the Egg McMuffin.

Herb Peterson Day and participating McDonald’s raised over $4,000 for the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics last Tuesday. In honor of Egg McMuffin inventor Herb Peterson, Egg McMuffins were sold for $2, selling 33% more McMuffins than normal. All of the proceeds were donated to the clinics.

On top of that, David Peterson, Herb’s son, donated 120 Egg McMuffins to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics in order to feed all of the workers. In reference to the clinics, Mr. Peterson said, “It was really fun. They are such a vital aspect of the community that we are really excited to be able to support them.”

Herb Peterson Day does not just celebrate Herb Peterson’s invention and his love for giving back to the community. It is also a ceremony for remembering Herb Peterson and the experiences he shared with people in the community. David Peterson mentioned that many people came up to him in order to share a fond memory of Herb Peterson, making the day extra special. A lot of people even took photos with the 8-foot-tall cutouts of Herb Peterson.

David Peterson would like to thank all of the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics workers for all of their work and their help in the community. He would also like to thank all of the workers at McDonald’s for helping make Herb Peterson Day happen.

