More grant funds available

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Barbara Foundation has announced that an additional cycle of the Santa Barbara Better Together Fund Small Business Grant Program in partnership with the city of Santa Maria.

The funds are aimed at helping those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The application window is open through Nov. 2, according to a news release.

The partnership will support grants from the SBBTF up to $7,500 per grant to qualifying small businesses in the city of Santa Maria as they reopen and adapt to new health protocols.

“These efforts to support local businesses today will help many to survive these tough times, and help ensure a strong community in the future,” Mayor Alice Patino said in a statement. “We need to help our neighbors when times are tough, and we all look forward to returning to normal.”

The city of Santa Maria has committed $125,000 to the fund.

For more information, visit sbfoundation.org/covid-19-business-community-resources/sbbt-small-business-grant-program-guidelines-santa-maria/.

— Mitchell White