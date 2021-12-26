More information is needed about rent control

Regarding the Santa Barbara City Council’s efforts to enact increased residential rent controls, it is requested that each and every councilperson, including but not limited to Mayor Cathy Murillo, disclose their residential rental status and how much each will benefit, respecting the proposed limits to their rent.

It is also requested that the city council and the city disclose what legal authority they have to control rent prices or any prices.

With their claimed legal powers to control prices, it is hoped that they will set prices, respecting costs relating to water, electric and gas utility, renter and landlord liability insurance, fire insurance, property maintenance and property management, construction, mortgage and real estate taxes, city, county and state laws and regulations.

It is demanded that our city council fully investigate the consequences of rent controls, as they apply to residential rental unit development, unit growth and rental affordability. They do not fully comprehend the factors of the rental industry, nor the consequences of their actions … in respect thereto.

Thomas Bryan

Santa Barbara