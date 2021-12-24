More inmates test positive for COVID-19

SANTA BARBARA — Since Tuesday, 22 additional inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Main Jail.

Five have recovered, according to the Santa Barbara County’s Sheriff Office. The total number of COVID-positive inmates in this outbreak is 81, with 76 active cases.

The outbreak began Dec. 9 at the jail.

All COVID-positive inmates are continuously monitored by custody staff and the county’s Wellpath partners, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

None of the COVID-positive inmates in this outbreak have required hospitalization, and 72 of them are asymptomatic, the Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.

