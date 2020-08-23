More inmates test positive for COVID-19

Three additional inmates at the county Main Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, authorities announced Saturday.

All three inmates were previously exposed to inmates who were later found to be COVID-19 positive. The inmates were being housed in “cohort quarantine” and had tested negative for coronavirus last week, said Raquel Zick, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The inmates were re-tested Thursday and the positive test results were confirmed by Saturday morning. They have been rehoused to negative air flow cells and are being medically monitored while contact tracing and testing continues, Ms. Zick said.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 positive inmates who have been housed at the Main Jail to 39.

According to authorities, 20 inmates contracted the virus within the facility and are being actively monitored and treated. Two inmates who tested positive upon intake and 11 others who contracted the virus at the jail have recovered. Four inmates who tested positive on intake were released from custody, as well as one who contracted the virus in the facility. One inmate has died due to COVID-19, Ms. Zick said.

In total, seven inmates have tested positive upon intake, with 32 having contracted the virus while at the facility, according to the data.

