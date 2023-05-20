More lost pets reported at Animal Services

The number of lost pets has increased dramatically at Santa Barbara County Animal Services for the sixth month in a row.

Fortunately, Animal Services has reported a 90.2% live release rate, which shows success in finding homes for the pets.

According to statistics released Thursday, Animal Services facilitated the adoption of 156 pets — an increase from the previous year. But there was a drop in the number of transfers to partner organizations.

In April, Animal Services found foster homes for 127 dogs and 141 cats and kittens.

To help the growing number of animals, Santa Barbara County Animal Services has expanded its animal care team and is recruiting for key positions. In addition, Animal Services is working toward transferring licensing services to a third party to improve the experience for customers and create better efficiency. Animal Services said this can be done without raising costs.

Animal Services’ upcoming activities include adoption drives and volunteer meetings. The agency also plans to host free microchip shelters throughout the county before July 4.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services operates shelters in Goleta, Lompoc and Santa Maria. For more information, see www.sbanimalservices.org. Animal Services is part of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

