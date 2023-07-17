More movies, more aliens

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail IMAGES COURTESY UCSB ARTS & LECTURESThe free movie series at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse’s Sunken Garden will continue Friday with “Mars Attacks!” The rest of the movies there are “The Fifth Element” on July 28, the 2009 “Star Trek” movie on Aug. 11, “Guardians of the Galaxy” on Aug. 18 and “Nope” on Aug. 25. All screenings are at 8:30 p.m. On the day of each movie, you can claim your space as early as noon with your blanket and/or chairs. The series is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Registration continues at Hancock College next post Calendar Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.