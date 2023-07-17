Home Life More movies, more aliens
The free movie series at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse’s Sunken Garden will continue Friday with “Mars Attacks!” The rest of the movies there are “The Fifth Element” on July 28, the 2009 “Star Trek” movie on Aug. 11, “Guardians of the Galaxy” on Aug. 18 and “Nope” on Aug. 25. All screenings are at 8:30 p.m. On the day of each movie, you can claim your space as early as noon with your blanket and/or chairs. The series is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures.
