More on the border crisis

This column is a follow-up to last week’s discussion to keep in the forefront the madness and uncontrolled invasion of people, drugs, guns, terrorists and human smuggling (just in case you forgot) among other things, the Biden administration is allowing to continue.

The socialists in charge of the White House have been dead set determined to fill America with everyone, everything and anything they can; rules, laws and regulations be damned — that is, unless they’re from Russia. Now isn’t that a bit odd? The controlling socialists have decreed all you have to do to enter our country is, well, nothing. Just march on in.

But now we’re learning these socialists have imposed some guidelines to suit whatever bizarre crazy things that go on in their heads, against socialists.

In the public eye, the socialists are chanting and dancing around how we need more asylum seekers and send billions of dollars, an untold number of weapons, everything that isn’t tied down to Ukraine to help the refugee asylum seekers over there. So why are Russian asylum seekers being denied entry when millions from around the world, whose only qualification is they just want to come here, have carte blanche?

In some ways, I can see liberals turning Russian asylum seekers away. They’re Russian. After all, Democrats spent years telling Americans that Donald Trump was in collusion with Russian President Vladimir Putin and we spent millions substantiating it wasn’t true. So maybe it’s the egg on their face they can’t wipe off that has made them bitter.

But the Democrats have told the world ad nauseum if you reach our southern border and claim political asylum, you’re golden. It’s not the fault of the Russian people that they also have a leader who is not all there. They should deserve entry just like the cartel murderers or drug smugglers. Equal opportunity. After all, we’re a fair and welcoming country.

One young Russian woman said her journey took her from Russia to Spain, Dubai, Mexico City and up to Tijuana. Wow. Not only is that the flight trip from hell, but it couldn’t have been cheap. She should be awarded a prize and offered a red carpet for the most determined. When asked why she tried so hard to reach America, her answer was simply “America is safe.” That’s debatable.

Maybe another reason the socialists want to deny Russians’ entry is they may have more dirt about Hunter Biden’s laptop and provide even more evidence the “big guy” really is President Biden. After all, it’s become pretty apparent that old Joe lied, “I’m going to have the most transparent administration” about his son’s laptop and the shenanigans thereof. For all of you naysayers who still hold out that the election wasn’t manipulated, yes, it was extremely manipulated. To the point where three key states, had the truth been released about President Biden’s corruption before the election, enough voters said they would have voted for Donald Trump, and we wouldn’t be trying to figure where to dodge and weave from possible nuclear bombs.

There have been no rules at the border so why pick on the Russians? We can only sigh in frustration. We are the United Anyone Can Come Here States. We have no sovereignty left. Try going the other way into Mexico. Isn’t it ironic, they require passports! We used to have that law.

Oh, but we do, it just doesn’t apply to our just shy of 2,000-mile-long southern border. That explains why Russians, Ukrainians, Africans, Iraqis, Taliban and a few million other people chose the easier option. If you fly into America, it’s a pain in the behind to go through customs, passport required, to prove who you are. Walking into our country has no such requirements.

The word on the war-ravaged streets is President Biden sent thousands of U.S. troops to Poland who are now poised at the Ukrainian border. First, he, of course, lied once again and said he would never send in ground forces. I pray we don’t. But if true, and it appears it is, not only are we about to spill American blood defending a border we have no place defending, but what the hell? Does anyone in that swamp of Washington give a damn about the American people anymore?

Are we so brain dead that the chicken little climate change story garners more attention and wastes more money than shutting down a real nightmare climate change fiasco festering at our southern border?

The Democrats, the squad, all the American haters promised they would get rid of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They made good on their promise and wiped our border off the face of the Earth.

It’s beyond frustrating how our national security has been so compromised. It affects the lives of media as well who choose to look the other way and the liberal politicians who see the crime in their hometowns soar but none can admit it out loud how bad things are. Houston is now a war zone because the cartels have set up camp and are armed better than the Ukrainians. The destruction of our country is in full swing.

Maybe by press time, the Russians will be given a reprieve and can join the Ukrainians who had no trouble at all waltzing through. Or, they can work on their Spanish and just say they’re from Honduras, then get a bus ride to the airport and flown to Florida in the middle of the night.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.