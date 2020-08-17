More outdoor services?

Goleta City Council to consider expanding outdoor programs

The Goleta City Council on Tuesday will consider amending its emergency expanded restaurant dining and other uses program.

The council will consider a resolution to allow hair salons, barbershops and personal care services to operate outdoors. Including these services in the program will allow for those businesses to safely reopen by moving outdoors, which will allow them to contribute to the city’s economic growth and recovery. It will also help the businesses recover after months of closure due to the impacts caused by COVID-19, city officials said.

In June, the council adopted an emergency program to allow restaurants and other businesses to operate within open-air spaces and parking lots on private property. The program allowed retail businesses, fitness classes and yoga, and faith-based gatherings to expand as long as they meet all program requirements.

In July, the county Public Health Department issued a health order to coincide with Gov. Newsom’s July 13 order and required the closure of indoor operations in malls, hair salons, barbershops, fitness facilities, personal care establishments, places of worship, protests and offices for non-essential use.

The council could choose not to ratify the order and to keep the resolution as previously adopted.

In other business, the council will consider amendments to title 17 of the Goleta Municipal Code, referred to as the new zoning ordinance.

The new zoning ordinance was adopted in March and replaced the city’s previous zoning regulations in their entirety. The proposed amendments to title 17 include several “clean-up” amendments to address changes to state law, remedy issues identified during early implementation and provide clarity to the regulations adopted.

Also Tuesday, the council will receive a construction update on the Old Town Sidewalk Improvement Project, as well as an update on a solar and energy storage feasibility assessment report.

The energy storage report will provide opportunities for solar photovoltaic and battery energy storage at City Hall. The council will consider approving additional analysis related to battery energy storage to support the next steps needed to proceed with the installation of a clean energy project.

Tuesday’s meeting, scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m., can be viewed live on channel 19 or at www.cityofgoleta.org/goletameetings.

email: mwhite@newspress.com