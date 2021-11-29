More popular than ever

St. Vincent’s fashion show breaks its record for fundraising

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Children show off their outfits during the St. Vincent’s fashion show at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel on Saturday. The children’s portion of the fashion was new this year, and proved to be a particularly popular portion of the event.

St. Vincent’s, a Santa Barbara nonprofit, has hosted the most successful fashion show in its history.

Proceeds from Saturday’s show and luncheon go to St. Vincent’s Family Strengthening Program, which provides housing, childcare and job search assistance to mothers and their children.

The event usually raises more than $30,000. This year’s fashion show, which was packed with 250 guests, easily surpassed that number with over $53,800.

Janice Noll shows off her outfit during the fashion show.

Attendees check out the raffle prizes offered during the event.

All of the baskets made available in the silent auction sold in the record-breaking event.

Guest speaker Rosalinda Reyes, a property manager for People’s Self-Help Housing, was the featured guest speaker at the event.

This is the most that the fundraiser has raised during its 12-year history, Dr. Regina Ruiz, vice president of development and marketing for St. Vincent’s, told the News-Press afterward.

“It was fantastic. All the silent auction baskets sold,” Dr. Ruiz said. “There was so much inspiration and love in the room. The energy in the room was amazing.”

There were many new guests and people learning about St. Vincent’s for the first time at the event, which featured guest speaker Rosalinda Reyes, a program alumna who is now a property manager for People’s Self-Help Housing.

Ms. Reyes’ keynote address proved popular with her audience, who interrupted her several times with applause.

One of the event’s most popular aspects was added this year: a children’s portion of the fashion show, sponsored by Lemondrop, a Montecito store that sells clothes, shoes and gifts for kids ages 8-14.

The models were Ms. Reyes’ 7- and 9-year-old daughters, who were part of a successful day for St. Vincent’s and its efforts for families.

“We made a lot of new friends and supporters today,” Dr. Ruiz told the News-Press. “Those are relationships that will hopefully last for years to come.”

email: kzehnder@newspress.com