More rain expected to fall today as winter weather persists

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Visitors at Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara were treated to the rare view of the snow-dusted Santa Ynez Mountains on Saturday. It was cloudy and cold on Tuesday, and the winter weather is expected to continue today with rain and low temperatures.

Tuesday was cloudy and cold in Santa Barbara County, rounding out several days of unusual wintry weather.

Rain is expected to be back today throughout the county.

In fact, the chance of rain tonight is either 100% or close to 100% throughout the county, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow is predicted for Cuyama.

Today’s weather service forecast for Santa Barbara includes showers with a low of 40 degrees and a high of 53 with a 90% chance of precipitation at night and a 70% chance during the day.

The forecast for UCSB includes showers with a low of 39 and a high of 53, with a 90% chance of precipitation at night and a 70% chance during the day.

Lompoc’s forecast includes showers with a low of 41 and a high of 51 with a 100% chance of precipitation at night and a 70% chance during the day.

The forecast for Santa Maria includes showers with a low of 39 and a high of 50 with a 100% chance of precipitation at night and a 70% chance during the day.

Santa Ynez includes showers with a low of 37 and a high of 50 with a 100% chance of precipitation at night and an 80% chance during the day. Cuyama includes snow with a low of 31 and a high of 41 with a 100% chance of precipitation at night and an 80% chance during the day.

The sun will be back on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s forecast in Santa Barbara includes sun with a low of 34 and a high of 60 and a 10% chance of precipitation at night with a 0% chance during the day.

The forecast for UCSB includes sun with a low of 33 and a high of 58 with a 10% chance of precipitation at night and a 0% chance during the day.

Lompoc will be sunny with a low of 34 and a high of 59 with zero chance for precipitation.

Santa Maria will be sunny with a low of 29 — below freezing — and a high of 58 with zero chance for precipitation. Santa Ynez will be sunny with a low of 27 degrees and a high of 60 degrees with a 10% chance of precipitation at night and a 0% chance during the day.

Cuyama will be sunny with a low of 24 and a high of 51 degrees with a 30% chance of precipitation at night and a 0 percent chance during the day.

