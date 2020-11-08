More rain possible today

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Heavy clouds loomed off the coast over the Santa Barbara Harbor near West Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Some areas of Santa Barbara County received more than a half-inch of rainfall on Saturday, and more rain is expected today, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

A 40% chance of showers is forecast today, along with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 60s, similar to conditions throughout the area on Saturday.

Dark clouds loomed over the local sky line throughout the day on Saturday, along with windy conditions. Rainfall totals varied throughout the South Coast, with most areas receiving roughly a quarter-inch of rain. Northern portions of Santa Barbara County, as well as the Cuyama area, recorded slightly more.

Figueroa Mountain had the county’s highest rainfall accumulation, with 0.75 inches over the past 24 hours, according to the county Public Works Department. Los Alamos received roughly a half-inch of rain, while Los Olivos received 0.39 inches.

The Santa Maria area received about one-third of an inch, with Lake Cachuma recording around a quarter inch.

Gaviota recorded 0.22 inches of rainfall, while other coastal areas received just trace amounts of rain, according to the data.

A wind advisory was issued Saturday afternoon for the cities of Santa Barbara, Carpinteria and the Montecito community and will remain in effect until 3 a.m. Monday. Northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected with gusts up to 40 mph.

The gusty winds are expected to blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for low profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages are possible, according to the Weather Service.

A high surf advisory was set to expire at 4 p.m. today for the South Coast. Waves of 5 to 8 feet with dangerous rip currents are expected.

The high surf brings an increased risk of ocean drowning. Those who go to local beaches are advised to remain out of the water or to stay near occupied lifeguard towers.

Sunny skies and cool conditions are expected early next week, with Monday’s high forecast at 65 degrees. Conditions will remain in the 60s through Thursday, when another chance of rain is possible.

email: mwhite@newspress.com