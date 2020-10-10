More school waivers approved

A total of 26 local schools have had their waivers for reopening approved by the California Department of Public Health.

According to a list from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, a number of schools including Providence School, Los Olivos Elementary School, Santa Ynez Valley Charter School, and the Montecito Union School District now have permission to reopen for in-person lessons.

Schools that have been given permission to reopen through the State of California’s waiver process will be able to reopen for in-person lessons for trades K through six.

According to Santa Barbara County Public Health Department public information officer Jackie Ruiz, most schools that have had their waivers approved will reopen, but approaches will vary from one school to another.

While some will reopen to complete in-person learning, other schools will employ a hybrid of in-person and distance learning.

“Since they’ve been allowed to reopen, they have,” Ms. Ruiz said.

In addition to the 26 schools that have had reopening waivers approved, waivers for Carpinteria Unified Elementary School, Ballard Elementary School, and Santa Barbara Middle School are currently at the California Department of Public Health awaiting approval. Children’s Montessori School of Lompoc’s waiver is pending additional information.

Should the number of new COVID-19 cases remain low enough over the next few days to keep Santa Barbara County in the red tier, this Tuesday will mark two-weeks the county has been in the tier. After that, all grade levels at schools will be able to reopen for in-person classes.

