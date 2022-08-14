More than 400 backpacks given away

Housing authority gives local kids back-to-school supplies

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Boys find backpacks they like at the “Tools for Schools” event Saturday at Presidio Springs in Santa Barbara.

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara gave away more than 400 backpacks in partnership with 2nd Story Associates Saturday during the “Tools for Schools” event at Presidio Springs in Santa Barbara.

“It was so nice to be back in full force with the event. Two years ago was when everything shut down, and we didn’t feel comfortable having an event so we gave gift cards to Target to buy school supplies,” Rob Fredericks, the housing authority’s executive director and CEO, told the News-Press.

“Last year we had the event, but we had a scaled back version,” he said. “As we came out of isolation, we had the event, but we didn’t have our community partners with us who make this event great by informing families of services they offer throughout the year.”

From left are Rob Fredericks, director of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara; two boys who just got their backpacks; Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse and Lucille Boss, chair of the authority commission. In the back is Jennifer Diaz, a housing program representative.

But on Saturday morning, it was a different story. An estimated 900 youths and their parents were there, and the kids got to pick the colorful backpacks they wanted. The News-Press watched as one boy immediately chose one with a “Spider-Man” design.

Now in its 10th year, the “Tools for School” event provided school supplies and backpacks for low-income children and families in the Santa Barbara area. During this event, HACSB youth and families received a free backpack, school supplies, and learned about valuable resources and services for them and their families.

“It felt absolutely wonderful compared to the COVID years,” Mr. Fredericks said. “Being back in person, interacting with families, is so hopeful for my team of colleagues at the housing authority — being able to see families again interacting with them and checking in on them and seeing what they need.”

Kids had their choice of backpacks designed for the young at heart.

Agencies attending included: Family Service Agency, Supportive Services Program, Family Support Services, Santa Barbara Unified School District- ELAC and DLI Programs, Santa Barbara Unified School District- PEAC Program, Cal-SOAP, Santa Barbara Public Library, United Way of Santa Barbara County, Future Leaders of America, CALM, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, Metropolitan Transit District, CommUnify-HEAP and Gateway Educational Services, and Santa Barbara City College.

“Everyone was there with smiling faces ready to help,” Mr. Fredericks said. “It harkens to me what community service is all about, helping people. It’s so nice seeing the smiling faces of kids with backpacks and knowing they are set for the year. It was a really joyful occasion at least for us, and the kids that were there, getting their school supplies, happy and ready for the school year..”

“With adults and kids, we probably had about 900 people. We wouldn’t be able to do this event without our funding sponsors,” said Mr. Fredericks.

Saturday morning was a busy time of families picking up their backpacks.

Union Bank helped underride the cost of funding for backpacks, and First 5 Santa Barbara County provided books for below school age children, benefiting them with books to jumpstart reading.

“As the housing authority, people look at us as providers of affordable housing, and housing is foundational,” Mr. Fredericks said. “But we look at ourselves as more than just housing, we don’t just turn over the keys to an affordable place to live. We provide support service to all of our families, and that includes the youth and helping them start school off ready with all their school supplies puts them on a path towards success.

“That is what we want to see for all our residents: Pathways to self-sufficiency, and it can start at a young age with the youth.”

email; kzehnder@newspress.com