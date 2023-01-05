More than 500 people apprehended off Key West since New Year’s Eve

By BETHANY BLANKLEY

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) — More than 500 foreign nationals were apprehended after attempting to illegally enter Florida on the first two days of the year, an unpreceded number, officials say.

They arrived by boat mostly off the coast of the Florida Keys, prompting multiple agencies to issue warnings to Floridians, and a national park was forced to close to the public.

The record number of apprehensions in the first two days of the year was after the Miami Border Patrol Sector reported a more than a 500% increase in apprehensions in fiscal year 2022.

It was also after the sector apprehended a record 1,661 illegal foreign nationals and reported 107 gotaways in December, according to preliminary data obtained by The Center Square from a Border Patrol agent.

On Tuesday, Miami BP Sector Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar issued a warning to Floridians saying, “agents were on scene in Key Largo where a sailing vessel involving a large number of migrants made landfall. Please transit the area with caution and allow space for responding agencies.”

National Park Police, U.S. Coast Guard, and all federal, state and local law enforcement partners were actively working “to protect our Florida border,” Mr. Slosar said, after Border Patrol agents “responded to a high volume of migrant landings in the Florida Keys” on New Year’s Eve.

As a result, there was an “increased presence of law enforcement and first responders in the area,” he said.

Agents encountered more than 160 people arriving in the Florida Keys in at least 10 separate landings startingat midnight on New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day.

By Monday, Dry Tortugas National Park announced it was temporarily closing and prohibiting public access as law enforcement and medical personnel dealt with a group of 300 people who’d arrived. The park would remain closed until everyone was transferred to Key West for processing.

“The closure, which is expected to last several days, is necessary for the safety of visitors and staff because of the resources and space needed to attend to the migrants,” the park announced. “Concession-operated ferry and seaplane services are temporarily suspended.”

The park also issued a warning to residents and visitors stating: “Like elsewhere in the Florida Keys, the park has recently seen an increase in people arriving by boat from Cuba and landing on the islands of Dry Tortugas National Park. You may observe migrant landings at the park and visitor areas may be impacted.”

